Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five West Lindsey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of West Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Tillbridge Tastery at 4 High Street, Sturton By Stow; rated on January 23
• Rated 5: Thonock Park at Gainsborough Golf Club, The Belt Road, Thonock; rated on January 18
• Rated 5: Rosie Lea Cafe at 2 The Parade, Cherry Willingham; rated on January 16
• Rated 5: McDonalds at 50 Trinity Street, Gainsborough; rated on January 15
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Fox & Hounds Country Inn at Fox And Hounds Inn, Gainsborough Road, Willingham By Stow; rated on January 16