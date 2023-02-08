Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four West Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of West Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Wild Pines Park at Linwood Warren, Legsby Road, Linwood; rated on January 12
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Inn On The Green at 34 The Green, Ingham; rated on January 27
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Caistor Chinese Takeaway at 12 Market Place, Caistor; rated on January 26
• Rated 5: Nadirah at 2c Horsemarket, Caistor; rated on January 26