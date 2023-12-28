Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six West Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of West Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 28th Dec 2023, 10:13 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: The Moonlight at 76 Trinity Street, Gainsborough; rated on December 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Kings Head at Kings Head, 11 Kingsway, Tealby; rated on December 14

• Rated 5: Salutation Inn at Church Street, Nettleton; rated on December 6

• Rated 5: Black Horse Inn at 93 High Street, Blyton; rated on November 30

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: The Sandwich Box at 64 High Street, Scotter; rated on December 5

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 8 Market Street, Gainsborough; rated on November 30