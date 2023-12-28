Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six West Lindsey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of West Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: The Moonlight at 76 Trinity Street, Gainsborough; rated on December 6
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Kings Head at Kings Head, 11 Kingsway, Tealby; rated on December 14
• Rated 5: Salutation Inn at Church Street, Nettleton; rated on December 6
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Black Horse Inn at 93 High Street, Blyton; rated on November 30
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: The Sandwich Box at 64 High Street, Scotter; rated on December 5
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 8 Market Street, Gainsborough; rated on November 30