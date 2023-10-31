Register
BREAKING
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six West Lindsey restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of West Lindsey’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 31st Oct 2023, 09:44 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of West Lindsey’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Blyton Shooting Ground at Pyewipe Hall Farm, Sandbeck Lane, Blyton; rated on October 19

• Rated 5: Salvation Army at The Salvation Army, John Street, Market Rasen; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Seven Districts Coffee at 1 East Street, Nettleham; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: The Tea Cosy at 10 The Green, Nettleham; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Dandelion and Duck at Park House Farm, Park Lane, Laughton; rated on October 6

• Rated 5: Caistor Food Bank at Chapel Street, Caistor; rated on October 4

It means that of West Lindsey's 120 similar establishments with ratings, 102 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.