Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six West Lindsey restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of West Lindsey’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of West Lindsey's restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency's website shows – and it's good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Blyton Shooting Ground at Pyewipe Hall Farm, Sandbeck Lane, Blyton; rated on October 19

• Rated 5: Salvation Army at The Salvation Army, John Street, Market Rasen; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Seven Districts Coffee at 1 East Street, Nettleham; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: The Tea Cosy at 10 The Green, Nettleham; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Dandelion and Duck at Park House Farm, Park Lane, Laughton; rated on October 6

• Rated 5: Caistor Food Bank at Chapel Street, Caistor; rated on October 4