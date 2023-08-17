Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three West Lindsey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of West Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: The Cafe Lounge at Unit 2, 4 Ryland Bridge, Welton; rated on August 10
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Dough Loco @ The White Hart at The White Hart, 14 High Street, Nettleham; rated on August 10
• Rated 5: Lincolnshire Otter at Somerby Way, Somerby Park; rated on August 8