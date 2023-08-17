Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three West Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of West Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of West Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Cafe Lounge at Unit 2, 4 Ryland Bridge, Welton; rated on August 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Dough Loco @ The White Hart at The White Hart, 14 High Street, Nettleham; rated on August 10