Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three West Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of West Lindsey’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

The following ratings have been given to three pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Nags Head at Nags Head Hotel, 1 Abbey Road, Bardney; rated on October 17

• Rated 5: White Swan at Lincoln Road, Torksey Lock; rated on October 12

• Rated 5: Bar Six at 6-7 The Landings, Burton Waters; rated on October 10