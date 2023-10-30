Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to three West Lindsey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of West Lindsey’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
The following ratings have been given to three pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Nags Head at Nags Head Hotel, 1 Abbey Road, Bardney; rated on October 17
• Rated 5: White Swan at Lincoln Road, Torksey Lock; rated on October 12
• Rated 5: Bar Six at 6-7 The Landings, Burton Waters; rated on October 10
It means that of West Lindsey's 84 similar establishments with ratings, 62 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.