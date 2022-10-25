Good news as food hygiene ratings given to six West Lindsey establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of West Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Harbour Lights Restaurant at Harbour Lights Bar And Kitchen, The Landings, Burton Waters; rated on October 14
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Black Horse Inn at 93 High Street, Blyton; rated on October 19
• Rated 5: The Ship Inn at Ship Inn, Front Street, Morton; rated on October 19
• Rated 5: The Black Horse at Black Horse Inn, 26 High Street, Ingham; rated on October 18
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Oxford Street Fisheries at 9 Oxford Street, Market Rasen; rated on October 20
• Rated 5: Verona Pizza at Unit 6, Bob Rainsforth Way, Gainsborough; rated on October 19