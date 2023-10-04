Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to seven West Lindsey establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of West Lindsey’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Gainsborough Old Hall at The Old Hall, Parnell Street, Gainsborough; rated on October 2

• Rated 5: The Gate of India at 5 King Street, Market Rasen; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: Robinsons Cafe at Hangar No 1, Learoyd Road, Hemswell Cliff; rated on September 24

• Rated 5: MaCh at Mach Restaurant, Wragby Road East, North Greetwell; rated on September 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Bottle And Glass at 46 Main Street, Normanby-By-Spital; rated on September 28

• Rated 5: Lincoln Golf Club at Main Street, Brampton; rated on September 15

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: