Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two West Lindsey restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of West Lindsey’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Cols Catering, at Learoyd Road, Hemswell Cliff was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 17.
And Uncle Henry's Cafe, at Grayingham Grange Farm, Grange Lane, Grayingham was also given a score of five on May 2.
It means that of West Lindsey's 118 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 100 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.