Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two West Lindsey restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of West Lindsey’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 24th May 2023, 12:17 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Cols Catering, at Learoyd Road, Hemswell Cliff was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 17.

Cols Catering, at Learoyd Road, Hemswell Cliff was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 17.

And Uncle Henry's Cafe, at Grayingham Grange Farm, Grange Lane, Grayingham was also given a score of five on May 2.

It means that of West Lindsey's 118 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 100 (85%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.