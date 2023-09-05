GP Rankings: The top 10 GP practices in Lincolnshire

The 2023 GP Patient survey was published earlier this year, revealing what patients thought of their local GP practice.

File photo dated 10/09/14 of a GP checking a patient's blood pressure. The majority of GPs are seeing patients over and above the "safe level" on a daily basis, a new survey suggests. Some 60% of family doctors say they see an average of 26-40 patients every day, according to a new survey by GP publication Pulse. Issue date: Monday August 21, 2023.

The annual survey saw around 760,000 patients complete a questionnaire asking about their experiences with the local GP surgery.

The NHS England figures showed overall satisfaction in GPs across England fell to its lowest level since the survey began in 2018, with 71.3% of patients rating the service as "good" or "very good" in 2023 – down from 72.4% in 2022.

But where are the highest-rated GP practices in Lincolnshire?

We ranked the top 10 in the area by the percentage of people who rated the service as good or very good, excluding those with fewer than 100 responses.

1. The Ingham Surgery

Of the 123 people who responded to the GP survey, 96.9% described their overall experience of the Ingham Surgery as "good" or "very good".

Some 76.5% said the practice was very good, while 20.4% said it was good. No one described the service as poor, but 1.5% said it was very poor.

2. Navenby Cliff Villages Surgery

Coming in second was Navenby Cliff Villages Surgery, where 68.3% of 117 people said their experience at the practice was very good, and 26.6% described it as good.

It meant the practice was rated at least good by 95% of patients, making it the second-highest rated practice in Lincolnshire.

3. Billinghay Medical Practice

Billinghay Medical Practice came in third with a score of 94.6%.

Some 62.2% of patients at the practice rated the service as very good, while a further 32.3% believed it was just good.

Meanwhile, 1.9% described the service as poor, but no one said it was very poor.

4. Willingham Surgery

Coming in just outside the top three was Willingham Surgery, which 93.7% of 129 patients rated as good or very good.

The practice was rated very good by 74.6% of patients, and good by 19.1%.

However, 3.4% of patients thought the service was poor, with a further 0.4% describing it as very poor.

5. Washingborough Surgery

Rounding out the top five GP practices in Lincolnshire was Washingborough Surgery.

Of the 130 patients who responded to the GP survey, 92.9% said their experience at the practice was either good or very good.

This included 58% saying the practice was "very good", the highest grade on the survey.

6. Horncastle Medical Group

With 91.8% of 108 patients grading the practice as good or very good, Horncastle Medical Group ranked sixth in Lincolnshire.

At the other end of the scale, just 1.8% said their overall experience was poor or very poor.

7. Stickney Surgery

At seventh place in the rankings was Stickney Surgery.

Patients' experience at the practice was rated as good or very good by 91.2% of the 117 respondents to the GP survey.

Of those, 58.3% rated it as very good.

8. Sutterton Surgery

Sutterton Surgery lands at eighth in Lincolnshire.

This is thanks to 91% of patients at the practice describing their overall experience there as good or very good.

Of them, 68.4% said the service was very good, while 22.6% described it as good.

9. Hibaldstow Medical Practice

Coming it at ninth in the rankings is Hibaldstow Medical Practice.

Some 90.8% of the 111 patients who responded to the GP survey graded its service as good or very good.

At the other end of the scale, no one said their experience at the practice was very poor.

10. The New Springwells Practice

Rounding out the top 10 GP practices in Lincolnshire is the New Springwells Practice, which was graded good or very good by 90.4% of patients who responded to the GP survey.