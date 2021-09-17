Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust cares for five Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust was caring for five coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 14 was up from four on the same day the previous week.

There was one bed occupied by a Covid-19 patient four weeks ago in Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust.

Across England there were 6,344 people in hospital with Covid as of September 14, with 888 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 17% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 8%.