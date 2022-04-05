Minus one more death recorded in West Lindsey

The number of coronavirus deaths were revised down in the latest 24-hour period in West Lindsey.

The dashboard shows 237 people had died in the area by April 5 (Tuesday) – down from 238 on Monday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on two the previous week.

They were among 13,195 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in West Lindsey.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.