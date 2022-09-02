More dental treatments in Lincolnshire last year

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dental services in Lincolnshire showed some signs of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic last year, as more treatments were carried out.

But the British Dental Association said the latest figures – which show treatments remain below pre-pandemic levels across England despite a surge in activity – show NHS dentistry is "on its last legs" and in need of urgent change.

In the year to March, a total of 363,258 courses of treatment were delivered to adults and children in the former Lincolnshire CCG area, figures from NHS Digital show.

This was more than double the 171,864 treatments delivered in 2020-21. Pre-pandemic data for the area is unavailable.

Different figures show in the two years to June, 223,114 adults saw their local NHS dentist in Lincolnshire – 36% of the over-18 population, down from 41% in the 24 months to June 2021.

Some 43% of children (62,745) were seen by NHS dentists between July 2021 and June this year, compared to 31% over the same period the previous year.

Across England, dentists carried out 26.4 million treatments in 2021-22, though the BDA said this is just two-thirds of the average volumes delivered annually in the five years prior to the pandemic – 39.4 million.

Eddie Crouch, chairman of the BDA, said: "What we're seeing isn't a recovery, but a service on its last legs.

"The Government will be fooling itself and millions of patients if it attempts to put a gloss on these figures.

"NHS dentistry is lightyears away from where it needs to be. Unless ministers step up and deliver much needed reform and decent funding, this will remain the new normal."

The BDA said that while both Tory leadership contenders Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak had pledged urgent reform of NHS dentistry, it had seen no indication that the Treasury will be mandated to provide the cash needed to rebuild and reform of services.

The latest data comes after a BDA and BBC analysis earlier this month found that across England 91% of NHS practices were not accepting new adult patients – 4,933 of 5,416 – rising to 97% in the East Midlands, and 98% in the South West, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber.

According to the NHS Digital figures, there were 301 NHS dentists working across the former NHS Lincolnshire CCG area in the year to March – meaning each one had the equivalent of 2,546 patients on their roster.

An NHS spokesman said: “The latest data show dental services are recovering post-pandemic, with over 26 million patient treatments delivered last year – up 120% from the year before, along with 1.7 million more children getting seen by an NHS dentist.

“To further support the ongoing restoration of NHS dentistry, we recently announced the first significant changes to dentistry since 2006, helping practices to improve access for the patients that need dental care the most.”