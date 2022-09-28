More metal thefts in Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire saw a rise in metal thefts last year, figures show.

The AA said metal theft – which includes the theft of valuable car parts – rises when household budgets are squeezed.

Office for National Statistics data shows Lincolnshire Police recorded 223 metal theft offences in 2021-22 – up slightly from 219 the year before.

Of the thefts last year, 56 were infrastructure-related, which includes the stripping of metal such as roofing lead from buildings, taking electricity or railway cables, or stealing vehicle parts.

Advertisement

The remaining 167 were non-infrastructure related, which could involve stealing scrap metal or war memorial plaques.

It meant there were the equivalent of 2.9 metal thefts per 10,000 people in the area last year – ​unchanged from​ the year before.

Across England and Wales, 30,100 metal theft offences were recorded last year – up from 19,000 a year earlier, and the highest number since 2013-14.

Almost two-thirds of these were related to infrastructure – the highest proportion since comparable records began in 2012-13.

Advertisement

Rates of metal theft fell from 2012-13 – around the time the Scrap Metal Dealers Act, brought in to crack down on the trade in stolen metal, was introduced.

However, the Local Government Association said rates have since risen due to several factors, including a significant increase in metal prices.

Nesil Caliskan, chair of the LGA’s safer and stronger communities board, said: “Metal theft is extremely damaging and costly and has the potential to affect a range of people and businesses.

"Councils work hard to support businesses to meet the requirements of the relevant legislation, targeting their resources as efficiently as possible, and can take enforcement action where issues are identified."

Advertisement

The LGA is calling for the Government to introduce an offence within the Scrap Metal Dealers Act for receiving cash for scrap metal, as well as specific funding to support enforcement to help local authorities.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said: “When there is a squeeze on household budgets, sadly crimes such as metal and car part theft rise.

"The two main reasons are the steady price in scrap metal values and thieves selling parts on the black market.

“While reputable scrap merchants uphold and implement the rules when it comes to selling metal, more needs to be done to tackle the yards willing to turn a blind eye when a big delivery comes in."

Advertisement

The AA called on the Government to recruit and train more police officers to deter thieves from stealing parts in the first place.

A Home Office spokesman said: “We recognise the impact that theft can have on victims and we want offenders charged and brought to justice in the courts.