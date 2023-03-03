More than one in 20 West Lindsey workers have no qualifications

More than one in 20 workers and jobseekers in West Lindsey have no qualifications whatsoever, new figures show.

A close-up view of a piece of paper showing someone's GCSE results at Manchester High School for Girls.

The Resolution Foundation think tank said good qualifications are "an important driver of employability and pay growth" and called on policy makers to boost and broaden people's skill sets.

The latest Census figures from the Office for National Statistics show 44,155 people were eligible to work in West Lindsey in 2021.

Of them, 3,250 (7.4%) had no qualifications whatsoever.

Meanwhile, 9.4% had at least one GCSE or equivalent qualification, 15.8% had five or more GCSEs at A* to C to levels nine to four, 23.8% had two A-levels or equivalent, and 36.3% had a degree or higher education qualification.

Combining all these figures into a composite score means the West Lindsey workforce ranks 12th in the East Midlands and 169th across England and Wales.

The figures show regional disparity, with some local areas lagging well behind others.

Boston has the worst qualified workforce in England and Wales, where 19% of workers and jobseekers have no qualifications.

In contrast, just 3.7% of City of London work-eligible people have no qualifications, the highest in the country.

Meanwhile, St Albans and Cambridge are the only places outside of London in the top 10, and the Barking and Dagenham workforce – which is the lowest-ranked in the capital – has higher qualifications than 97 other areas across England and Wales.

Hannah Slaughter, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: "Qualifications and training are an important driver of employability and pay growth. The stark qualifications divide uncovered by the census will have worsened already damaging pay and income gaps between places across Britain.

"Policy makers and firms need to do far more both boost and broaden people’s skills and qualifications. This investment will raise incomes, boost growth and help to 'level up' the country."

The types of jobs people worked also tracked closely with qualification differences.

Further Census figures show 7,453 (17.7%) of 42,137 workers in West Lindsey were in professional occupations.