Register
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Nearly half of disabled people in Lincolnshire out of work

Nearly half of disabled people of working age in Lincolnshire are not in employment, new figures suggest.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 1st Nov 2023, 11:10 GMT
File photo dated 26/01/18 of money. Statutory sick pay (SSP) is down by almost a tenth in real terms since the Conservatives came to power, research for the SNP has found. The party also said the UK is the "sick man of Europe" when it comes to supporting ill employees. Issue date: Monday August 14, 2023.File photo dated 26/01/18 of money. Statutory sick pay (SSP) is down by almost a tenth in real terms since the Conservatives came to power, research for the SNP has found. The party also said the UK is the "sick man of Europe" when it comes to supporting ill employees. Issue date: Monday August 14, 2023.
File photo dated 26/01/18 of money. Statutory sick pay (SSP) is down by almost a tenth in real terms since the Conservatives came to power, research for the SNP has found. The party also said the UK is the "sick man of Europe" when it comes to supporting ill employees. Issue date: Monday August 14, 2023.

Nearly half of disabled people of working age in Lincolnshire are not in employment, new figures suggest.

An equalities charity has said the labour market is "rigged" against people with disabilities.

Figures from the Department of Work and Pensions suggest there were around 129,000 disabled people aged 16 to 64 in Lincolnshire as of June – 45% of whom were not in work.

Most Popular

This compares to 17% among those without disabilities.

Across the UK there were 9.6 million disabled people – a rise of 1.9 million on June 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

The gap in employment rates between the disabled and non-disabled population has remained steady, but is currently slightly smaller than in 2013-14, when local figures were first available.

At this point, the same figures show 56% of around 90,000 disabled people in Lincolnshire were out of work.

Fazilet Hadi, head of policy at Disability Rights UK, said: "The UK Government previously had a commitment to halve the gap, but stepped away from this ambitious target. There is a lot the Government can do to support disabled people into work and to stop disabled workers falling out of the labour market."

She urged support for the Disability Employment Charter, which calls on the Government to introduce new measures to support disabled workers.

These include requiring companies to report the difference in pay between disabled and non-disabled staff, and improve workplace adjustments for those who need them.

Rates vary significantly across the UK – in the North East, 45% of disabled people were in employment, compared to 60% in the East of England.

In the East Midlands, 55% of disabled people were in work.

James Taylor, director of strategy at disability equality charity Scope, urged businesses to "recognise, promote and nurture" disabled talent, but said the Government must also work to improve conditions.

He said: "Our labour market is rigged against disabled people. Businesses are letting talented disabled people slip through their fingers by not supporting disabled employees.

"Poor attitudes, inflexible working practices, delays to Access to Work, and low sick pay rates all make it harder for disabled people to stay and thrive in work."

"Disabled people are losing out on work unfairly and being pushed into a broken benefits system that includes sanctions," he added.

Helping people with long-term sickness back into work was a stated aim of this year's Spring Budget.

The figures further show 169,000 people aged 16 to 64 in the region were classed as 'economically inactive' due to long-term sickness.

A spokesperson for the Department of Work and Pensions said: "We’re committed to closing the disability employment gap, and we've seen 2.2 million more disabled people in work since 2013."

They continued: "Our next generation of welfare reforms will see an extra £2 billion break down barriers to work for those with disabilities and health conditions, including joined-up health and employment support and extra work coach time, so everyone can fulfil their potential."