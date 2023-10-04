New ratings awarded to social care services in Lincolnshire
The latest scores for social care services in Lincolnshire have been released – with four services given new ratings.
The Care Quality Commission is in charge of inspecting social care services across England. The organisation judges care providers across various metrics – with the best possible rating being 'outstanding', and the worst 'inadequate'.
Figures for the last month show ratings were given to the following care homes in Lincolnshire:
• Roman Wharf Care Home: Good, last inspected on July 26.
• Halmer Court: Requires improvement, last inspected on July 7.
• The Phoenix: Inadequate, last inspected on August 18 2022.
Other social care services in the area were also rated:
• Domiciliary Care Agency East Area: Requires improvement, last inspected on July 5.
The highest possible rating is 'outstanding': given to organisations exceeding expectations. Meanwhile, a 'good' scores shows the provider is meeting the CQC's criteria.
However, a service found to be needing improvement will not be up to the CQC's standards, and a service given an 'inadequate' rating will ordinarily be placed in special measures by the CQC.