New ratings awarded to social care services in Lincolnshire

The latest scores for social care services in Lincolnshire have been released – with four services given new ratings.

File photo dated 18/05/17 of an elderly man holding a walking stick, as three out of four care staff who look after people at home are not being paid for the time it takes them to travel between appointments, according to new research. Unison said its survey of more than 300 care workers across England revealed that employers are effectively breaking minimum wage laws, costing staff hundreds of pounds each month. Issue date: Thursday June 15, 2023.

The latest scores for social care services in Lincolnshire have been released – with four services given new ratings.

The Care Quality Commission is in charge of inspecting social care services across England. The organisation judges care providers across various metrics – with the best possible rating being 'outstanding', and the worst 'inadequate'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures for the last month show ratings were given to the following care homes in Lincolnshire:

• Roman Wharf Care Home: Good, last inspected on July 26.

• Halmer Court: Requires improvement, last inspected on July 7.

• The Phoenix: Inadequate, last inspected on August 18 2022.

Other social care services in the area were also rated:

• Domiciliary Care Agency East Area: Requires improvement, last inspected on July 5.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The highest possible rating is 'outstanding': given to organisations exceeding expectations. Meanwhile, a 'good' scores shows the provider is meeting the CQC's criteria.