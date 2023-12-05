New ratings awarded to social care services in Lincolnshire
The latest scores for social care services in Lincolnshire have been released – with 10 services given new ratings.
The Care Quality Commission is in charge of inspecting social care services across England. The organisation judges care providers across various metrics – with the best possible rating being 'outstanding', and the worst 'inadequate'.
Figures for the last month show ratings were given to the following care homes in Lincolnshire:
• Meadows Court Care Home: Inadequate, last inspected on October 4.
• Oakdene Care Home: Good, last inspected on October 19.
• Nutten Stoven Residential Home: Requires improvement, last inspected on August 10.
• The Phoenix: Good, last inspected on September 14.
• The Beeches: Requires improvement, last inspected on November 2.
• Bassingham Care Centre: Good, last inspected on October 30.
• Oak Lodge: Good, last inspected on October 22.
• Boulevard House: Requires improvement, last inspected on September 26.
• Eastholme Care Home: Good, last inspected on November 16.
Other social care services in the area were also rated:
• Helping Hand: Good, last inspected on October 26.
The highest possible rating is 'outstanding': given to organisations exceeding expectations. Meanwhile, a 'good' scores shows the provider is meeting the CQC's criteria.
However, a service found to be needing improvement will not be up to the CQC's standards, and a service given an 'inadequate' rating will ordinarily be placed in special measures by the CQC.