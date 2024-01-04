New ratings awarded to social care services in Lincolnshire

The latest scores for social care services in Lincolnshire have been released – with 10 services given new ratings.

The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.

Figures for the last month show ratings were given to the following care homes in Lincolnshire:

• Welham House: Inadequate, last inspected on September 26.

• The Bancroft Residential Home Limited: Good, last inspected on November 13.

• Westerley Residential Care Home for the Elderly - Woodhall Spa: Inadequate, last inspected on September 6.

• The Laurels: Good, last inspected on November 20.

• Bramhall: Good, last inspected on November 22.

• Glebe House: Good, last inspected on November 23.

• Meadows Edge Care Home: Inadequate, last inspected on October 17.

• Drovers Call: Inadequate, last inspected on September 19.

• Sleaford Manor Care Home: Good, last inspected on December 14.

Other social care services in the area were also rated:

• LIBERTAS: Requires improvement, last inspected on November 29.

The highest possible rating is 'outstanding': given to organisations exceeding expectations. Meanwhile, a 'good' scores shows the provider is meeting the CQC's criteria.