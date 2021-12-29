New Year roadworks: two road closures for West Lindsey drivers this week

West Lindsey motorists who are heading out and about to celebrate New Years with friends and family will have two road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A180, from 1pm November 30 2021 to 6am March 24 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 4 to junction 5, carriageway and lane closure for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via National Highways and local highway authority roads.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A46, from 8pm January 5 to 5am January 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Swinderby to Carholme, Lane closures due to maintenance works.