No more deaths recorded in West Lindsey
There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in West Lindsey.
A total of 299 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 31 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from a week previously.
They were among 15,078 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in West Lindsey.
A total of 164,624 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 31 (Wednesday) – up from 164,168 last week.