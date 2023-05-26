No more deaths recorded in West Lindsey

Register
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 26th May 2023, 09:22 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in West Lindsey.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 338 people had died in the area by May 11 – which was unchanged from the week before.

They were among 17,660 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before May 25 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 191,732 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 11.