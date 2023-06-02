Register
No more deaths recorded in West Lindsey

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in West Lindsey.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:13 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in West Lindsey.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 338 people had died in the area by May 18 – which was unchanged from on the week before.

They were among 17,704 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before June 1 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 192,052 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 18.