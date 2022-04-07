One more death recorded in West Lindsey

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in West Lindsey.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 4:49 pm
A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The dashboard shows 246 people had died in the area by April 7 (Thursday) – up from 245 on Wednesday.

They were among 13,443 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in West Lindsey.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

A total of 147,237 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 7 (Thursday) – up from 144,065 the day before.