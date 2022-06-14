One more death recorded in West Lindsey

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in West Lindsey.
A total of 278 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 14 (Tuesday) – up from 277 on Monday.
They were among 14,231 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in West Lindsey.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 156,023 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 14 (Tuesday) – up from 155,934 on Monday.