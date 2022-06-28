One more death recorded in West Lindsey

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in West Lindsey.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 4:12 pm

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in West Lindsey.

A total of 280 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 28 (Tuesday) – up from 279 on Monday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

They were among 14,301 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in West Lindsey.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

A total of 156,765 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 28 (Tuesday) – up from 156,648 on Monday.