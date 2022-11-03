One more death recorded in West Lindsey

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in West Lindsey.

A total of 315 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on November 3 (Thursday) – up from 314 on the week before.

They were among 15,729 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in West Lindsey.

