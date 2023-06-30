One more death recorded in West Lindsey

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in West Lindsey.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 340 people had died in the area by June 15 – up from 339 on the week before.
They were among 17,806 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before June 29 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 192,888 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 15.