Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

One more death recorded in West Lindsey

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in West Lindsey.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 7th Jul 2023, 10:07 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in West Lindsey.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 341 people had died in the area by June 22 – up from 340 on the week before.

They were among 17,816 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

Most Popular

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before July 6 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 193,016 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 22.