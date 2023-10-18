Rise in ADHD patients in Lincolnshire

More patients are being prescribed ADHD medication by GPs in Lincolnshire, new figures show.

A general view of a pharmacy. Reduced prescription charges were launched by Health and Wellbeing secretary Nicola Sturgeon with pharmacist Mary Cuddihy at Craigton Pharmacy. Charges in Scotland will drop to 5 as part of their phased abolition by the SNP administration.

More patients are being prescribed ADHD medication by GPs in Lincolnshire, new figures show.

The uptick in prescribing comes amid a shortage of key drugs used to treat the condition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is a condition which impacts many people across the UK. Adults and children with the condition may have difficulty concentrating, act impulsively and appear restless.

Figures from the NHS Open Prescribing service show 3,489 patients received ADHD medication in the former NHS Lincolnshire integrated care board area in the three months to June.

This was a rise from 2,897 patients during the same period last year, and a jump of 51 from 2,313 in the spring of 2020.

These figures cover how many patients with an NHS number picked up a prescription during that time frame – accounting for 87% of prescriptions received in the area. In 2020 this covered 93% of prescriptions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ADHD Foundation said just over 200,000 (10%) of an estimated 2 million UK citizens with the condition are receiving medication.

Tony Lloyd, CEO of the charity, said ADHD has been significantly underdiagnosed – particularly among women. He attributes the increase in prescribing to "rebalancing" this underdiagnosis.

However, he added: "Medication should not be used in isolation and should form part of a range of strategies and lifestyle choices to manage ADHD successfully."

The shortages are expected to be resolved between October and December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In September, the NHS issued a national patient safety alert about a shortage of certain drugs used to treat the condition.

These include some formats of the most prescribed drug for ADHD – methylphenidate hydrochloride – alongside all lisdexamfetamine and guanfacine medication. The NHS has previous said there is also a shortage of some types of atomoxetine.

In Lincolnshire, 3,240 patients were prescribed one of these drugs in some form in the three months to June.

Henry Shelford, CEO of the ADHD UK charity, said medication is "life-changing" for those with the condition – and taking it away can have disastrous consequences for individuals with ADHD.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: "The NHS should have realised that this was happening and had a plan in place. Instead, people are only finding out when their pharmacy can't supply. They've been left stranded with no support.

"Medication is carefully given with dosage and type worked out over months. The idea it can be chopped and changed is wrong."

"This is devastating for individuals across the country and will be life-changing for some. People with ADHD are being let down by the NHS – this is just the latest way in which we are being failed," he added.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: "We are aware of supply issues affecting medicines used for the management of ADHD due to increased global demand, and we have issued communications to the NHS to advise healthcare professionals on management of patients during this time.