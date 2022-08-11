Rise in visits to A&E at Lincolnshire Community Health Services

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More patients visited A&E at Lincolnshire Community Health Services last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

NHS England figures show 8,022 patients visited A&E at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust in July.

That was a rise of 9% on the 7,341 visits recorded during June, and 8% more than the 7,451 patients seen in July 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in July 2020, there were 5,657 visits to A&E departments run by Lincolnshire Community Health Services.

All of last month's attendances were via minor A&E departments – those which treat minor injuries and illnesses such as fractures, cuts and bruises.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was a decrease of 1% compared to June, and the same number as were seen during July 2021.

At Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust:

In July:

97% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in June:

The median time to treatment was seven minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times