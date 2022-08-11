Rise in visits to A&E at Lincolnshire Community Health Services

More patients visited A&E at Lincolnshire Community Health Services last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.
NHS England figures show 8,022 patients visited A&E at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust in July.
That was a rise of 9% on the 7,341 visits recorded during June, and 8% more than the 7,451 patients seen in July 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in July 2020, there were 5,657 visits to A&E departments run by Lincolnshire Community Health Services.
All of last month's attendances were via minor A&E departments – those which treat minor injuries and illnesses such as fractures, cuts and bruises.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was a decrease of 1% compared to June, and the same number as were seen during July 2021.
At Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust:
In July:
97% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in June:
The median time to treatment was seven minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
Around 5% of patients left before being treated