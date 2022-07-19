Rise in visits to A&E at Lincolnshire Community Health Services last month

General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

More patients visited A&E at Lincolnshire Community Health Services last month – but attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 7,341 patients visited A&E at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust in June.

That was a rise of 3% on the 7,139 visits recorded during May, but 29% lower than the 10,382 patients seen in June 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in June 2020, there were 3,932 visits to A&E departments run by Lincolnshire Community Health Services.

All of last month's attendances were via minor A&E departments – those which treat minor injuries and illnesses such as fractures, cuts and bruises.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was in line with May, and the same number as were seen during June 2021.

At Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust:

In June:

96% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in May:

The median time to treatment was eight minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times