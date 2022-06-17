Rise in visits to A&E at Lincolnshire Community Health Services Trust last month

More patients visited A&E at Lincolnshire Community Health Services Trust last month – but attendances were lower than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 7,139 patients visited A&E at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust in May.

That was a rise of 10% on the 6,507 visits recorded during April, but 21% lower than the 9,076 patients seen in May 2021.

The figures show attendances were well above the levels seen at the start of the coronavirus pandemic – in May 2020, there were 3,092 visits to A&E at sites run by Lincolnshire Community Health Services Trust.

All of last month's attendances were via minor A&E departments – those which treat minor injuries and illnesses such as fractures, cuts and bruises​​.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.