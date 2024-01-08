Road closures: five for West Lindsey drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around West Lindsey will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around West Lindsey will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A180, from 9pm December 20 2023 to 5am January 18 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, junction 5 to Brocklesby, Lane closures for barrier repair works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A46, from 7pm January 8 to 6am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Carholme to Skellingthorpe, carriageway and layby closure due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A46, from 7pm January 9 to 6am January 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Hykeham roundabout to Whisby roundabout, carriageway, lay-by and lane closures for renewal works, diversion route via local authority network.

• A46, from 1pm January 18 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Swinderby to Carholme roundabout, carriageway, lane and layby closures due to drainage works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A180, from 8pm January 22 to 5.30am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.