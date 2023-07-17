Road closures: four for West Lindsey drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around West Lindsey will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around West Lindsey will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A46, from 1pm July 14 to 6am July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Swinderby to Carholme roundabout, slip road, layby, and lane closures and temporary traffic signals due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.

• A180, from 9pm June 19 to 4pm October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A180, from 8pm July 20 to 5.30am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Stallingbrough, Lane closures general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm July 21 to 5.30am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Pyewipe to Great coates, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.