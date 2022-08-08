Road closures: four for West Lindsey drivers this week

Drivers in and around West Lindsey will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• M180, from 8pm August 10 to 6am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closures for carriageway repairs.

• A180, from 8pm August 11 to 5.30am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Greatcoates, slip road closures for general cleaning and maintenance works, diversion via National highways and Local authority network.

• A160, from 8pm August 16 to 5.30am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Stallingbrough to Greatcoats, slip road closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via National highways network and local authority network.

• A180, from 8pm August 17 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Great coates, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance.