Road closures: one for West Lindsey drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around West Lindsey will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 30th May 2023, 15:45 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

M180, from 8pm May 30 to 5am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closure for inspections.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.