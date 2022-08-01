Road closures: one for West Lindsey drivers this week

Drivers in and around West Lindsey will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• A180, from 8pm August 11 to 5.30am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Greatcoates, slip road closures for general cleaning and maintenance works, diversion via National highways and Local authority network.