Road closures: one for West Lindsey drivers this week

Drivers in and around West Lindsey will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around West Lindsey will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• A180, from 9am December 5 to 4pm December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby to Ulceby, Lane closure for inspection/ survey works.

Advertisement