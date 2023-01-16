Road closures: one for West Lindsey drivers this week

Drivers in and around West Lindsey will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• A46, from 8pm January 21 to 5am January 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Carholme roundabout to Skellingthorpe roundabout, Lane closure for maintenance works.

