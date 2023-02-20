Road closures: one for West Lindsey drivers this week

Drivers in and around West Lindsey will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• A180, from 9pm February 22 to 6am February 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 westbound, Brocklesby to Barnetby, carriageway closure for carriageway repair works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority roads.