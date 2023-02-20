Road closures: one for West Lindsey drivers this week

Drivers in and around West Lindsey will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:
• A180, from 9pm February 22 to 6am February 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 westbound, Brocklesby to Barnetby, carriageway closure for carriageway repair works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority roads.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.