Road closures: one for West Lindsey drivers this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around West Lindsey will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• M180, from 8pm May 30 to 5am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closure for inspections.