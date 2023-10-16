Road closures: three for West Lindsey drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around West Lindsey will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A180, from 9pm June 19 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M180, from 8pm October 25 to 6am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.
Advertisement
Advertisement
• A160, from 9pm October 30 to 5am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 5, slip road closure for electrical works, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.