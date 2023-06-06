Road closures: two for West Lindsey drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around West Lindsey will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A46, from 8pm June 14 to 5am June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Carholme to Skellingthorpe, Lane closures for electrical works.

• A180, from 9pm June 19 to 4pm October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway closure for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.