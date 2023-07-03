Road closures: two for West Lindsey drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around West Lindsey will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around West Lindsey will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A180, from 9pm June 19 to 4pm October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway closure for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• A46, from 1pm July 14 to 6am July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Swinderby to Carholme roundabout, slip road, layby, and lane closures and temporary traffic signals due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network and local authority network.