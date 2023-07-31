Register
Road closures: two for West Lindsey drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around West Lindsey will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 31st Jul 2023, 10:46 BST
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

A180, from 9pm June 19 to 4pm October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

M180, from 8pm August 7 to 6am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 5 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.