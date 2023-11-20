Road closures: two for West Lindsey drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around West Lindsey will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A180, from 10am November 11 to 10am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 5 A180 eastbound, Stallingborough, mobile lane closures for signs.
And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:
• M180, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for technology works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.