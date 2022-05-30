Road closures: two for West Lindsey drivers this week

Drivers in and around West Lindsey will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A46, from 8pm June 8 to 6am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Skellingthorpe to Carholme, Lane closure due to survey works.

• A46, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 southbound, Carholme to Skellingthorpe, carriageway closure due to maintenance works.