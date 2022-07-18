Road closures: two for West Lindsey drivers this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around West Lindsey will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A46, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Swinderby to Carholme, carriageway, Lay-By and lane closures due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M180, from 8pm July 28 to 6am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.