Road closures: two for West Lindsey drivers this week

Drivers in and around West Lindsey will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A180, from 8pm November 1 to 6am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Great coates to Stallingbrough, Lane closures for survey works.

Advertisement

• A46, from 8pm November 1 to 6am November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A46 northbound and southbound, Carholme to Skellingthorpe, Lane closure due to maintenance works.